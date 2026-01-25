PM Anutin confirms no Nipah case in Thailand, urges Covid-era monitoring model

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday (January 25) that Thailand has stepped up public-health monitoring and screening measures in response to the Nipah virus situation in India, using approaches similar to those applied during the Covid-19 period.
The Ministry of Public Health has been instructed to provide prompt information to the public to prevent unnecessary alarm.
Based on briefings received, the disease spreads through contact with bodily fluids, rather than airborne transmission.
Daily life can continue as normal, provided people follow familiar hygiene practices such as eating hot food, using serving spoons, and washing hands frequently.
The Prime Minister also urged the public to reduce close physical contact where possible, suggesting non-contact greetings, similar to practices adopted during the Covid-19 period.
Thailand has not recorded its first case so far, but authorities remain cautious.
Vigilance should be heightened above normal levels because there is no specific treatment and no vaccine, with symptoms potentially becoming more severe if the infection progresses.
For visitors arriving from India, Thailand will maintain surveillance measures and apply stricter screening for travellers coming from countries considered higher-risk.