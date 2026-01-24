Government tightens surveillance after Nipah outbreak in India; Thailand Remains Safe

The Thai government has issued a warning to the public following the recent outbreak of the Nipah virus in India, where there have been 5 confirmed cases in West Bengal since January 12, 2026.
The Ministry of Public Health has assured the public that Thailand remains free of the virus, but they are increasing vigilance at the borders, particularly for travelers coming from countries where the virus has been reported.
The Department of Disease Control has implemented additional measures at international disease control checkpoints to screen incoming travelers, especially those showing symptoms similar to Nipah virus.
The One Health network, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health efforts, is being used to monitor and control any potential risks of the virus.
As of now, there have been no reports of Nipah virus infections in Thailand. However, authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and advise the public to stay informed through official channels. They stress the importance of hygiene and prevention, as the virus has a high fatality rate and there is no specific treatment or vaccine.
The Nipah virus can be transmitted from animals to humans, particularly from fruit bats, which are the primary source. It can also be transmitted from human to human through close contact with bodily fluids.
Symptoms of infection include high fever, muscle aches, difficulty breathing, and acute encephalitis, which can lead to death in severe cases.
Treatment is supportive and symptom-based, and the virus has a fatality rate of 40-50%.
Dr Yong Poovorawan, a renowned virologist, warned the public about the ongoing outbreak in India, urging people to be cautious but not to panic.
He reminded everyone that Nipah virus is not a new disease—it has been around since 1998 when it first emerged in Malaysia, causing numerous fatalities.
The virus spreads from pigs that consumed fruit contaminated by infected bats, which then transmitted it to humans. The virus has sporadically appeared in South Asia but has remained rare.
To prevent infection, Dr Yong advises avoiding contact with wild animals, especially fruit bats, and avoiding consuming fruit that may have been contaminated by animal bites.
He also recommends washing fruit thoroughly before consumption, especially during mango season, as this can help prevent potential exposure.
The Thai government assures the public that while Nipah virus has not been detected in humans in Thailand, fruit bats carry the virus without symptoms, and human-to-human transmission is possible but rare. The virus is still classified as a dangerous communicable disease under Thai law, and health authorities are on high alert.