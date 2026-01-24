Government tightens surveillance after Nipah outbreak in India; Thailand Remains Safe

The Thai government has issued a warning to the public following the recent outbreak of the Nipah virus in India, where there have been 5 confirmed cases in West Bengal since January 12, 2026.

The Ministry of Public Health has assured the public that Thailand remains free of the virus, but they are increasing vigilance at the borders, particularly for travelers coming from countries where the virus has been reported.

The Department of Disease Control has implemented additional measures at international disease control checkpoints to screen incoming travelers, especially those showing symptoms similar to Nipah virus.

The One Health network, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health efforts, is being used to monitor and control any potential risks of the virus.

As of now, there have been no reports of Nipah virus infections in Thailand. However, authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and advise the public to stay informed through official channels. They stress the importance of hygiene and prevention, as the virus has a high fatality rate and there is no specific treatment or vaccine.