Thai Embassy warns pilgrims in India to follow health advice

The Thai Consulate General in Kolkata has issued a warning about the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, which has led to five confirmed cases in Kolkata since January 12, 2026. The outbreak has raised concerns, particularly for Thai pilgrims heading to Bodh Gaya and nearby areas in Bihar.

The Consulate advised Thai citizens, especially those planning to visit these regions, to follow strict hygiene practices and keep up with news on the virus’s spread. They emphasized avoiding consumption of unclean food, raw fruits, and ensuring proper hygiene at all times.

At present, no cases of Nipah virus have been reported among Thai nationals. However, health authorities in West Bengal have cautioned the public to wear masks and use hand sanitizers due to the potential for the virus to spread from animals to humans.

The consulate continues to monitor the situation and urges pilgrims to take necessary precautions for their safety and health while traveling.