Disease Control Department on High Alert After Nipah Virus Outbreak in India

On January 23, 2026, international news agencies reported that the Indian government is urgently working to contain the spread of the Nipah virus (Nipah virus) after five people were confirmed to have been infected in the state of West Bengal. State officials have confirmed that nearly 100 people, who were in close contact with the infected individuals, have been quarantined and are under observation.

In Thailand, the Disease Control Department, Ministry of Public Health, is closely monitoring the Nipah virus outbreak in India. The department has escalated its preventive measures and is working with the One Health network to prevent the spread of the virus. As of now, Thailand has not reported any cases of Nipah virus infection.

The Disease Control Department has released information regarding the Nipah virus, explaining that it is one of three dangerous communicable diseases under the Communicable Disease Act, B.E. 2558 (2015). The disease is transmitted from animals to humans, primarily through contact with animal droppings or bodily fluids. The main carriers of the virus are fruit bats, but other animals such as pigs, horses, cats, goats, and sheep, which contract the virus from the bats, can also transmit the virus to humans.

The initial symptoms of a Nipah virus infection are similar to those of the flu, but complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis can arise, and these can be fatal if not treated in time. The virus can also spread from person to person through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, such as blood or saliva. The Disease Control Department has advised the public to wash their hands with soap after handling animals, particularly fruit bats, as a precaution against infection.