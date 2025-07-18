Zika Virus Spreads During Thai Rainy Season: High Patient Numbers in Three Provinces

Thai health authorities are urging heightened vigilance as the Zika virus continues to spread across the country during the current rainy season.

The Department of Disease Control, under the Ministry of Public Health, today issued a warning about the increase in cases, with particular concern for three provinces reporting high patient numbers: Phayao, Bangkok, and Maha Sarakham.

Zika virus infection, primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, typically presents with mild symptoms such as a low-grade fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes.

However, the virus poses a significant threat to pregnant women, as an infection can lead to severe foetal abnormalities, most notably microcephaly, a condition characterised by an abnormally small head.

To combat the spread of the virus, the public is advised to follow essential preventive measures, focusing on eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and protecting themselves from bites.

