Zika Virus Spreads During Thai Rainy Season: High Patient Numbers in Three Provinces

Thai health authorities are urging heightened vigilance as the Zika virus continues to spread across the country during the current rainy season.
The Department of Disease Control, under the Ministry of Public Health, today issued a warning about the increase in cases, with particular concern for three provinces reporting high patient numbers: Phayao, Bangkok, and Maha Sarakham.
Zika virus infection, primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, typically presents with mild symptoms such as a low-grade fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes.
However, the virus poses a significant threat to pregnant women, as an infection can lead to severe foetal abnormalities, most notably microcephaly, a condition characterised by an abnormally small head.
To combat the spread of the virus, the public is advised to follow essential preventive measures, focusing on eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and protecting themselves from bites.
Preventing Zika: A Three-Pronged Approach
Eliminating Breeding Grounds:
Keep your home clean and tidy: Regularly clear out any stagnant water where mosquitoes might lay eggs.
Cover water containers securely: Ensure all water storage, such as buckets and tanks, are tightly sealed.
Properly dispose of rubbish: Prevent accumulation of litter that can collect water and become a breeding site for mosquitoes.
Personal Protection:
Apply mosquito repellent: Use insect repellents on exposed skin.
Wear protective clothing: Opt for long-sleeved shirts and trousers to minimise skin exposure.
Sleep under nets or in screened rooms: Use mosquito nets when sleeping and ensure windows and doors have intact screens.