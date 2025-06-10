Thailand records 14,716 new Covid-19 cases, with 2025 total surpassing 420,000

The provinces with the highest number of cases are Bangkok, Chonburi, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Saraburi.
Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, director-general of the DDC, said on Tuesday that respiratory infections — including Covid-19 and influenza — tend to surge during the rainy season.
These diseases are typically caused by viral or bacterial infections and spread easily via droplets from coughing or sneezing, contact with contaminated surfaces, or close contact with infected individuals, he explained.
Panumas urged the public, especially those in high-risk groups — including young children and members of the "608 group" (people aged 60 and above, those with one of seven chronic illnesses, and pregnant women beyond 12 weeks’ gestation) — to monitor their health closely.
“If you experience symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or a runny nose, you should wear a mask, self-isolate, and seek medical attention immediately,” he warned, adding that high-risk individuals are more likely to develop severe complications or die if infected.