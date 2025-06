The age groups most affected by Covid-19 are:

30–39 years old

60 years and above

20–29 years old

40–49 years old

50–59 years old

The department urges the public to wear face masks, wash hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and avoid close contact with elderly individuals over 60 years old and those with underlying health conditions to help reduce the spread of infection.