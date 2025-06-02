COVID-19 infections have passed 2025 peak: Public health minister

The COVID-19 infection rate in Thailand has already passed its peak for 2025 and is expected to decline steadily, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Monday.

Infections to Decline After Peak

Somsak cited a report from the Division of Epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, confirming that the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has peaked. Although the situation is improving, he urged continued vigilance, especially among high-risk groups.

"People with underlying health conditions should still wear face masks and wash their hands regularly, as the weekly infection rate remains high," Somsak said.