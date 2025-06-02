COVID-19 infections have passed 2025 peak: Public health minister

The COVID-19 infection rate in Thailand has already passed its peak for 2025 and is expected to decline steadily, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Monday.
Somsak cited a report from the Division of Epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, confirming that the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has peaked. Although the situation is improving, he urged continued vigilance, especially among high-risk groups.
"People with underlying health conditions should still wear face masks and wash their hands regularly, as the weekly infection rate remains high," Somsak said.
Between May 25 and 31, there were 65,880 new COVID-19 cases reported, with three fatalities. The age group with the highest number of infections was 30–39 years old (12,403 cases), followed by 20–29 years old (10,368 cases) and those aged 60 and above (9,590 cases).
Somsak warned that while the peak has passed, COVID-19 will likely continue to circulate throughout the rainy season. "Tens of thousands of new weekly cases might alarm the public, but I want to assure everyone that the Ministry of Public Health is fully prepared," he said.
Public hospitals are equipped with sufficient medication, facilities, and medical staff to handle any surges, he added.
People frequenting crowded areas should take precautions, such as wearing flu masks and frequent handwashing, to avoid spreading the virus to vulnerable relatives at home.
Somsak also noted an improving trend in influenza infections. Children aged five to nine years now account for the largest share of new flu cases, while those aged 60 and older remain the most at risk of dying from the illness.
To reduce flu-related deaths, the ministry has launched a nationwide influenza vaccination campaign targeting vulnerable groups. The government has allocated a budget for 6 million free flu vaccine doses this year—up from 4.5 million doses in 2024.