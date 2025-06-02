COVID-19 infections have passed 2025 peak: Public health minister

MONDAY, JUNE 02, 2025

Thailand's COVID-19 infections have peaked for 2025, says Health Minister, urging continued caution as cases stay high and flu vaccines roll out.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Thailand has already passed its peak for 2025 and is expected to decline steadily, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Monday.

Infections to Decline After Peak

Somsak cited a report from the Division of Epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, confirming that the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has peaked. Although the situation is improving, he urged continued vigilance, especially among high-risk groups.

"People with underlying health conditions should still wear face masks and wash their hands regularly, as the weekly infection rate remains high," Somsak said.

Over 65,000 New Cases in One Week

Between May 25 and 31, there were 65,880 new COVID-19 cases reported, with three fatalities. The age group with the highest number of infections was 30–39 years old (12,403 cases), followed by 20–29 years old (10,368 cases) and those aged 60 and above (9,590 cases).

Rainy Season May Prolong COVID Spread

Somsak warned that while the peak has passed, COVID-19 will likely continue to circulate throughout the rainy season. "Tens of thousands of new weekly cases might alarm the public, but I want to assure everyone that the Ministry of Public Health is fully prepared," he said.

Public hospitals are equipped with sufficient medication, facilities, and medical staff to handle any surges, he added.

Public Urged to Protect Elderly Family Members

People frequenting crowded areas should take precautions, such as wearing flu masks and frequent handwashing, to avoid spreading the virus to vulnerable relatives at home.

Influenza Cases Also Showing Decline

Somsak also noted an improving trend in influenza infections. Children aged five to nine years now account for the largest share of new flu cases, while those aged 60 and older remain the most at risk of dying from the illness.

Six Million Free Flu Vaccines Available in 2025

To reduce flu-related deaths, the ministry has launched a nationwide influenza vaccination campaign targeting vulnerable groups. The government has allocated a budget for 6 million free flu vaccine doses this year—up from 4.5 million doses in 2024.
 

