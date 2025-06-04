Covid-19 cases surge in Thailand, over 28,000 new cases in two days

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Tuesday reported the Covid-19 situation for week 23 of 2025 via the Digital Disease Surveillance (DDS) system. The latest data, as of June 2, 2025, showed 10,192 new cases. Previously, on June 1, 2025, there were 18,102 new cases, bringing the total new cases in the past two days (June 1-2) to 28,294.
Of the new cases, 9,304 were outpatients, and 888 were severe cases requiring hospitalization. Additionally, one death was reported.
As of May 27, 2025, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases for 2025 stands at 323,301, with 69 deaths in total this year.
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated that the increasing number of cases is likely due to the early arrival of the rainy season and the opening of schools. He noted that this period also coincides with a rise in influenza cases, which have similar symptoms to Covid-19.
In 2025, the reported 69 deaths were primarily among the “608 group”, which includes elderly individuals and those with underlying conditions, particularly in large cities and tourist destinations like Bangkok (22 deaths), Chonburi (8 deaths), Chanthaburi (7 deaths), and Chiang Mai (3 deaths). The mortality rate remains low, at 0.106 per 100,000 people, suggesting that the disease is not becoming more severe.
“Non-high-risk individuals who get infected usually experience mild symptoms and can recover on their own or with over-the-counter treatments such as fever reducers, cough medicine, and decongestants. However, for high-risk groups such as the elderly or children under one year old, we urge immediate hospital visits,” said Taweesin.
Dr Suthat Chottanapund, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, explained that the increase in cases aligns with seasonal patterns. As schools reopen and the rainy season sets in, cases of upper respiratory infections tend to rise, particularly among students, where close contact can easily spread the virus.
The DDC continues to emphasize personal preventive measures, such as social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding crowded places. While the mortality rate remains low, elderly groups are still a primary concern. An additional recommendation is to get the seasonal flu vaccine to prevent co-infection.
“Currently, the Covid-19 variant circulating in Thailand is XEC, which is more contagious but causes mild symptoms, similar to the flu. This is reflected in the low hospitalization rate, with many patients recovering on their own without medication. There is no need to suspend classes or work due to infection,” said Suthat.
Dr Sakan Bunnag, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated that distinguishing between mild symptoms of flu, common colds, and Covid-19 can be difficult. However, the initial care approach for all three is similar. For cases with mild symptoms and non-high-risk individuals, treatment is the same as for a regular cold, using symptomatic medications without the need for antiviral drugs.
Those who should seek medical attention include patients whose symptoms worsen, such as those with a fever over 38.5°C, shortness of breath, fatigue, or blood oxygen levels below 95%, he said. High-risk groups include elderly individuals, people with chronic illnesses, children under 1 year old, and pregnant women. Since Covid-19 is no longer considered a severe communicable disease, doctors will assess whether hospitalization is necessary or whether medication should be prescribed.
For patients with severe symptoms or those in high-risk groups, the main treatments are Remdesivir and Paxlovid. According to inquiries from various hospitals, these medications are still available directly from pharmaceutical companies and are not in short supply. Additionally, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization is producing Molnupiravir for use in patients with moderate symptoms and no lung involvement, ensuring there will be no shortage of medications.
"There is no recommendation to stop working or self-quarantine when you are sick. Sick leave should be determined at the doctor's discretion, as with any other contagious disease. However, it is essential to wear a mask at all times, especially during the first 5 days of illness. Frequent hand washing and avoiding large group gatherings, such as meetings or shared meals, is important. If possible, continue wearing a mask for an additional 3-5 days. For schools, if multiple students are sick, those students should stay home, but there is no need to close classrooms or schools, as school-age children are generally not in the high-risk category for severe symptoms," said Sakan.