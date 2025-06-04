Covid-19 cases surge in Thailand, over 28,000 new cases in two days

Dr Suthat Chottanapund, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, explained that the increase in cases aligns with seasonal patterns. As schools reopen and the rainy season sets in, cases of upper respiratory infections tend to rise, particularly among students, where close contact can easily spread the virus.

The DDC continues to emphasize personal preventive measures, such as social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding crowded places. While the mortality rate remains low, elderly groups are still a primary concern. An additional recommendation is to get the seasonal flu vaccine to prevent co-infection.

“Currently, the Covid-19 variant circulating in Thailand is XEC, which is more contagious but causes mild symptoms, similar to the flu. This is reflected in the low hospitalization rate, with many patients recovering on their own without medication. There is no need to suspend classes or work due to infection,” said Suthat.

Dr Sakan Bunnag, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, stated that distinguishing between mild symptoms of flu, common colds, and Covid-19 can be difficult. However, the initial care approach for all three is similar. For cases with mild symptoms and non-high-risk individuals, treatment is the same as for a regular cold, using symptomatic medications without the need for antiviral drugs.

Those who should seek medical attention include patients whose symptoms worsen, such as those with a fever over 38.5°C, shortness of breath, fatigue, or blood oxygen levels below 95%, he said. High-risk groups include elderly individuals, people with chronic illnesses, children under 1 year old, and pregnant women. Since Covid-19 is no longer considered a severe communicable disease, doctors will assess whether hospitalization is necessary or whether medication should be prescribed.

For patients with severe symptoms or those in high-risk groups, the main treatments are Remdesivir and Paxlovid. According to inquiries from various hospitals, these medications are still available directly from pharmaceutical companies and are not in short supply. Additionally, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization is producing Molnupiravir for use in patients with moderate symptoms and no lung involvement, ensuring there will be no shortage of medications.

"There is no recommendation to stop working or self-quarantine when you are sick. Sick leave should be determined at the doctor's discretion, as with any other contagious disease. However, it is essential to wear a mask at all times, especially during the first 5 days of illness. Frequent hand washing and avoiding large group gatherings, such as meetings or shared meals, is important. If possible, continue wearing a mask for an additional 3-5 days. For schools, if multiple students are sick, those students should stay home, but there is no need to close classrooms or schools, as school-age children are generally not in the high-risk category for severe symptoms," said Sakan.