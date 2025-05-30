Covid-19 surge forces Samut Prakan school to close until June 9

Between May 18 and 24, there were 67,484 new cases and 8 deaths reported. As of May 27, the cumulative number of cases this year reached 211,717, with 51 deaths in total.

Data from the Department of Medical Sciences shows that from January 2024 to May 6, 2025, the Omicron JN.1 variant accounted for 63.92% of cases in Thailand, while the XEC variant dropped to 3.07%. Other variants of concern continue to be monitored.

Although the new variants do not cause more severe symptoms, they are spreading faster than before, the department added.