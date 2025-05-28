Covid-19 surges in Thailand with 67,484 cases in 7 days

The dominant strain is the Omicron variant JN.1, with a cumulative total of 211,717 cases and 51 deaths this year. Since Songkran period, 14 clusters have been identified, the department added.

According to DDC spokesperson Dr Jurai Wongsawat, the Covid-19 mortality rate has remained low at 0.02% since after Songkran, with most patients experiencing mild symptoms. However, during weeks 19–21 of 2025, the number of infections exceeded the five-year median and was higher than the same period in 2024.

Between May 18 and 24, there were 67,484 new cases and 8 deaths reported. As of May 27, the cumulative number of cases this year reached 211,717, with 51 deaths in total.

Dr Jurai emphasized that people should be aware but not panic, noting that while the virus tends to mutate into less severe forms, infections may rise during the rainy and winter seasons.