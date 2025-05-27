Over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded last week

A total of 65,007 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Thailand during the past week, along with eight new deaths, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA announced that these new cases and deaths were recorded from 18 to 24 May.

According to the CCSA, the cumulative cases from 1 January to 24 May reached 204,965, while the cumulative death toll rose to 51.

The CCSA stated that 3,544 patients were still admitted to hospitals, and 61,463 patients were recovering at home.