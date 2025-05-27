Over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded last week

TUESDAY, MAY 27, 2025

Thailand reports over 65,000 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths from 18–24 May.

A total of 65,007 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Thailand during the past week, along with eight new deaths, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA announced that these new cases and deaths were recorded from 18 to 24 May.

According to the CCSA, the cumulative cases from 1 January to 24 May reached 204,965, while the cumulative death toll rose to 51.

The CCSA stated that 3,544 patients were still admitted to hospitals, and 61,463 patients were recovering at home.

The CCSA reported that the five provinces with the highest number of Covid patients were:

  1. Bangkok: 12,184 patients
  2. Chon Buri: 4,018 patients
  3. Nonthaburi: 2,891 patients
  4. Samut Prakan: 2,837 patients
  5. Rayong: 2,355 patients


The CCSA also identified the three age groups with the highest number of Covid patients as:

  • 20–29 years old: 11,298 patients
  • 30–39 years old: 12,860 patients
  • 60 years old and older: 9,887 patients
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy