Thailand records over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one week

Of the new infections, 50,133 were outpatients, while 2,784 required hospitalisation, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC). Since the beginning of 2025, the cumulative number of infections has reached 186,308, with a total of 44 deaths.
The five provinces with the highest number of cases were Bangkok (9,560 cases), Chonburi (3,337 cases), Samut Prakan (2,439 cases), Nonthaburi (2,279 cases) and Rayong (2,152 cases).
The DDC noted that Covid-19 cases continue to be reported, especially during the rainy season and the school term, which increases the risk of transmission in crowded places such as public transport, schools, hospitals and elderly care centres.
The department advised the public to take simple precautionary measures: wear a mask if experiencing fever or cough, avoid close contact with individuals showing respiratory symptoms, wash hands frequently, and use an ATK test if infection is suspected. If the test is positive, seek medical attention immediately.
“Do not bring the virus home to vulnerable groups such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions,” the DDC warned.
According to the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC), the JN.1 variant remains the dominant strain in Thailand, accounting for 63.92% of sequenced cases. While its severity has declined, it continues to spread rapidly, the department warned.
Dr Atthaporn Limpanyalert, deputy secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), stated that Covid-19 treatment has now been integrated into the standard healthcare system.
Holders of the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme can receive care at any primary healthcare facility free of charge. Those with severe symptoms should seek treatment at a hospital under their healthcare entitlement.
In addition, the NHSO provides support for patients with mild or no symptoms by allowing them to consult pharmacists and receive medication from participating pharmacies displaying the “30-baht treatment anywhere” or “my quality pharmacy” sticker.
Telemedicine services are also available via three platforms: Clicknic (Line: @clicknic), Mordee (Line: @mordeeapp), and Saluber MD (Line: @smdthailand).
In a recent development, Ratwinit Bangkaeo School in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, announced a temporary shift to online learning from Monday to Wednesday (May 26 to 28) due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, as part of its measures to ensure student safety.