Thailand records over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one week

The DDC noted that Covid-19 cases continue to be reported, especially during the rainy season and the school term, which increases the risk of transmission in crowded places such as public transport, schools, hospitals and elderly care centres.

The department advised the public to take simple precautionary measures: wear a mask if experiencing fever or cough, avoid close contact with individuals showing respiratory symptoms, wash hands frequently, and use an ATK test if infection is suspected. If the test is positive, seek medical attention immediately.

“Do not bring the virus home to vulnerable groups such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions,” the DDC warned.

According to the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC), the JN.1 variant remains the dominant strain in Thailand, accounting for 63.92% of sequenced cases. While its severity has declined, it continues to spread rapidly, the department warned.