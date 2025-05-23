Thailand sees over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases in just 5 days, expert warns

In a Facebook post updating the country’s Covid-19 situation from May 18 to 24, Thira said 33,589 people had sought hospital treatment for the virus during this period, with three deaths reported.
He described this surge as an "early sign" of a growing outbreak, warning that if weekly patterns continue to mirror previous trends, further increases are likely.
Thira also cautioned that the Department of Disease Control's official figures do not account for the many infected individuals who have not yet sought hospital care. Additionally, delays in reporting could result in weekly case numbers doubling once backlogged data is included.
He criticised repeated claims that Covid-19 is merely a mild illness comparable to seasonal flu. “Comparing death rates like 0.01% to 0.03% may look similar, but when infection numbers in the thousands or hundreds of thousands, the actual number of deaths differs greatly — up to threefold,” he said.
He also warned against the downplaying of Covid-19 risks, saying this leads to a lack of protective behaviour, engagement in risky activities, continued spread of the virus, more illness and deaths, and ultimately, economic decline
“Believe what is worth believing, and do what is right. Don’t fall prey to misleading sources. Stay protected,” Thira concluded.