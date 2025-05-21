Covid-19 cases rising sharply, peak yet to come

General precautions remain important. Wearing masks regularly is recommended, especially in crowded public places with poor ventilation, such as hospitals. Frequent handwashing is also strongly advised.

Dr Jurai stated that the current outbreak is expected to continue for another 2 to 3 months. “However, if the public cooperates by maintaining personal hygiene measures, the number of cases can be reduced more quickly. The Department has forecasted that if people consistently wash their hands, wear masks, and keep at least a one-metre distance from those with respiratory illnesses, the spread of infection can be effectively controlled,” she explained.

Regarding vaccinations, Jurai added that from May to August 2025, there is an ongoing campaign encouraging the vulnerable 608 group to receive free influenza vaccines at nearby public healthcare facilities or private clinics collaborating with NHSO.

As for Covid-19 vaccines, the government currently does not provide them free of charge. However, people in high-risk groups who have not been vaccinated recently or have never received a Covid-19 vaccine are advised to consider booster shots after consulting their doctors to ensure they are physically ready. For those who choose not to get vaccinated, strict and continuous self-protection measures must be maintained throughout the rainy season.

No New Mutations from Co-infection of Two Virus Families

When asked about the possibility of simultaneous infection with both Covid-19 and influenza, Jurai confirmed it can happen. Since immunity develops specifically for each virus, co-infection is possible in communities where multiple respiratory viruses circulate simultaneously, which is common during the rainy season. Cases of co-infection with Covid-19 and influenza or influenza and RSV have been observed, sometimes leading to more severe symptoms, though healthier individuals may not notice a significant difference.

Regarding concerns that co-infection might cause viruses to mix and create new variants, she clarified that Covid-19 and influenza viruses belong to different virus families and cannot exchange genetic material.

“The main concern is the mixing between influenza viruses and avian flu viruses, which can lead to mutations. For example, farmers who raise poultry or dairy cows might contract influenza while the animals carry avian flu viruses, allowing the viruses to combine, potentially causing more severe and easily spread infections,” Jurai said.

Current High-Case Provinces

The five provinces with the highest number of influenza cases are Bangkok (42,418), Nakhon Ratchasima (19,299), Chonburi (13,296), Ubon Ratchathani (12,996), and Chiang Mai (11,602).

For Covid-19, the top five provinces by case count are Bangkok (36,580), Chonburi (9,931), Nonthaburi (7,241), Pathum Thani (5,374), and Samut Prakan (5,327).