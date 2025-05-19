New Covid-19 wave grips Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand

A similar trend has been observed in China and Thailand. The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) reported that positive test rates in hospitals more than doubled in the five weeks leading up to May 4. This is considered a warning sign that China may be entering a wave similar to that experienced during the previous summer.

In Thailand, a resurgence of Covid-19 followed the Songkran festival in April, which involved widespread gatherings and is believed to have accelerated transmission. The Department of Disease Control confirmed that the country has experienced two significant outbreaks within just a few months this year.

Consequently, Thai public health authorities are now urging people—especially those in high-risk groups—to get booster vaccinations without delay.

Meanwhile, India has not yet shown signs of a new outbreak. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported only 93 active cases nationwide, with no clear evidence of a resurgence at present.

However, Indian public health experts are closely monitoring the situation, noting that the outbreaks in neighbouring Asian countries serve as a reminder that over-relaxation of measures can quickly lead to a shift in the situation.

The resurgence of Covid-19 during the summer is cause for concern, as it contradicts earlier assumptions that the virus would behave similarly to seasonal flu, which typically subsides in warmer months.

The rising case numbers in Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Thailand suggest that the pandemic is not over. Covid-19 continues to pose a threat to public health systems, particularly if preventive measures are relaxed.

In response, several countries are now re-establishing close data-sharing practices, strengthening public health communications, and intensifying campaigns to ensure widespread booster vaccination in a bid to prevent broader outbreaks.