Bangkok Issues COVID-19 Warning Amid Back-to-School Concerns

Dr. Sunthorn Sunthorachart, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), addressed the current COVID-19 situation in the capital.
Data from the BMA's Public Health Department reveals that in the 17th week of the year (27th April to 3rd May, 2025), there was an increase of 2,967 new cases. This equates to 54 cases per 100,000 residents, comprising 2,381 Thai nationals and 586 foreign nationals.
No deaths were reported during this period. Since the 1st of January, 2025, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 15,055, or 275 cases per 100,000 population, with 11,700 Thai and 3,355 foreign cases.
The total number of deaths since the start of the year remains at one, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.02 per cent. Of the recorded infections, 7,806 were detected via RT-PCR tests and 7,249 through lateral flow tests. Patient categories include 1,696 inpatients and 13,359 outpatients.
Surveillance indicates that the spread of COVID-19 typically picks up from April onwards, particularly following the Songkran festival due to increased social mixing.
This trend is expected to continue into May, coinciding with the transition from the hot season to the rainy season, which can make COVID-19 transmission easier compared to seasonal flu.
Nevertheless, when compared to the same period in 2024 and 2023, the number of cases is not yet a major worry, remaining lower than previous figures.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has been actively informing the public and providing guidance, stressing the importance of strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Key advice includes wearing a face covering in all community settings and crowded places, avoiding high-risk areas such as packed venues, and wearing a mask if in close proximity to anyone displaying symptoms.
Regular handwashing with soap and water, or the use of hand sanitiser, is also strongly recommended. For vulnerable groups, including the elderly and young children, carers and parents are advised to be particularly vigilant, especially with the first school term approaching, to help prevent the virus from spreading.
Anyone in Bangkok experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can access services at any of the 69 public health centres across the city. Further information can be obtained from the Public Health Department on telephone numbers 0 2203 2887-9 (during office hours).