Bangkok Issues COVID-19 Warning Amid Back-to-School Concerns

Dr. Sunthorn Sunthorachart, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), addressed the current COVID-19 situation in the capital.

Data from the BMA's Public Health Department reveals that in the 17th week of the year (27th April to 3rd May, 2025), there was an increase of 2,967 new cases. This equates to 54 cases per 100,000 residents, comprising 2,381 Thai nationals and 586 foreign nationals.

No deaths were reported during this period. Since the 1st of January, 2025, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 15,055, or 275 cases per 100,000 population, with 11,700 Thai and 3,355 foreign cases.

The total number of deaths since the start of the year remains at one, resulting in a case fatality rate of 0.02 per cent. Of the recorded infections, 7,806 were detected via RT-PCR tests and 7,249 through lateral flow tests. Patient categories include 1,696 inpatients and 13,359 outpatients.

