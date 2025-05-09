DDC predicts rising Covid-19 cases during rainy season and school reopening

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has estimated that Covid-19 infections in Thailand may increase during the upcoming rainy season and around the time schools reopen. The health authority stressed the importance of preventing the virus from reaching vulnerable groups at home.

DDC Director-General Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul revealed on Friday that from May 4 to 8, a total of 7,013 Covid-19 cases were reported, with one death. The highest infection rates were found among children aged 0–4, followed by those aged 30–39 and 20–29. The reported death involved a person over the age of 60.

Since the beginning of the year (January 1 to May 8), Thailand has recorded 41,197 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths in total, he said.

Dr Panumas said that epidemiological surveillance indicated Covid-19 continues to spread in correlation with large gatherings and seasonal changes. Cases tend to rise during the rainy season, although recent weekly numbers show a slight downward trend.