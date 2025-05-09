DDC predicts rising Covid-19 cases during rainy season and school reopening

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has estimated that Covid-19 infections in Thailand may increase during the upcoming rainy season and around the time schools reopen. The health authority stressed the importance of preventing the virus from reaching vulnerable groups at home.
DDC Director-General Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul revealed on Friday that from May 4 to 8, a total of 7,013 Covid-19 cases were reported, with one death. The highest infection rates were found among children aged 0–4, followed by those aged 30–39 and 20–29. The reported death involved a person over the age of 60.
Since the beginning of the year (January 1 to May 8), Thailand has recorded 41,197 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths in total, he said.
Dr Panumas said that epidemiological surveillance indicated Covid-19 continues to spread in correlation with large gatherings and seasonal changes. Cases tend to rise during the rainy season, although recent weekly numbers show a slight downward trend.
As for influenza, between January 1 and May 8, 322,991 cases were reported with 43 deaths—a morbidity rate of 497.58 per 100,000 people. There was a slight spike during the Songkran festival (April 13–26), but cases have since declined. However, they still remain above the five-year median. The highest incidence of influenza was among children aged 5–9, followed by those aged 0–4 and 10–14.
Dr Panumas emphasized that although the recent rise in Covid-19 cases is modest, it aligns with expectations, as the disease is now considered endemic and can be found year-round. A more noticeable increase is expected from Songkran through the rainy season and into the school reopening period.
He urged the public to strictly follow Covid-19 and flu prevention measures, especially in crowded or enclosed areas, and to avoid close contact with individuals showing respiratory symptoms. Particular attention should be paid to protecting vulnerable groups known as the “608 group,” which includes the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.
“If you go outside, you’re at risk of bringing the virus home. Take steps to protect yourself, and especially avoid exposing high-risk individuals. Most of the fatalities occur among the elderly and those with underlying health conditions,” said Dr Panumas.
He advised the general public to maintain good personal hygiene, wear face masks in crowded places—such as public transport, hospitals, and elder care facilities—and wash their hands frequently. Those with symptoms should use an ATK test, and if positive, seek medical attention promptly.