Public health expert warns of resurgence of Covid-19 in Thailand

According to a Facebook post by Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok recorded the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 2,377, followed by Chonburi (680), Nonthaburi (490), Rayong (380), and Samut Prakan (327).
The majority of patients were aged between 30 and 39 years (1,794), followed by those aged 20 to 29 (1,540), and those over 60 (1,536). However, Thira expressed concern over the significant increase in cases among children aged 0 to 4 years, with 682 cases reported during the period.
Thira also noted that from May 4 to 7, the number of Covid-19 cases was twice that of influenza cases, with 2,593 and 1,321 respectively. One Covid-19-related death was recorded during this timeframe.
He warned that anyone currently exhibiting symptoms is more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than influenza, at a ratio of 2:1. He estimated a 67% likelihood of developing Covid-19 under such circumstances.
Thira urged that young children, school students, the elderly, and hospitalised patients should be protected during this period of heightened Covid-19 transmission.
He also advised working individuals to regularly assess their health, protect themselves, and take precautions to safeguard others. Additionally, inpatients and those scheduled for surgery should be routinely screened to ensure the safety of themselves, fellow patients, and healthcare staff.
He called on schools, childcare centres, elderly care facilities, and hospitals to implement effective risk management plans, emphasising the need for urgent action as infections are currently spreading across all age groups.