Public health expert warns of resurgence of Covid-19 in Thailand

According to a Facebook post by Assoc Prof Dr Thira Woratanarat, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok recorded the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 2,377, followed by Chonburi (680), Nonthaburi (490), Rayong (380), and Samut Prakan (327).

The majority of patients were aged between 30 and 39 years (1,794), followed by those aged 20 to 29 (1,540), and those over 60 (1,536). However, Thira expressed concern over the significant increase in cases among children aged 0 to 4 years, with 682 cases reported during the period.