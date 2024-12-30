Cambodia issues health alert on hMPV outbreak in China, similar to flu, Covid-19

“Dr Chen Chih-jung of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital stated in an interview on Thursday that hMPV is similar to respiratory syncytial virus [RSV], which primarily affects children under the age of two, whereas hMPV tends to infect older children,” the CDC noted.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC China), “Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion and wheezing. Severe cases can result in bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among infants, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.”

The agency further noted that those with pre-existing lung conditions, such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or emphysema, are at higher risk of severe outcomes.