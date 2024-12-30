Cambodia issues health alert on hMPV outbreak in China, similar to flu, Covid-19

“Dr Chen Chih-jung of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital stated in an interview on Thursday that hMPV is similar to respiratory syncytial virus [RSV], which primarily affects children under the age of two, whereas hMPV tends to infect older children,” the CDC noted.
According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC China), “Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion and wheezing. Severe cases can result in bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among infants, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.”
The agency further noted that those with pre-existing lung conditions, such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or emphysema, are at higher risk of severe outcomes.
“The virus spreads primarily through droplets or aerosols from coughing or sneezing, as well as close contact or exposure to contaminated environments,” CDC China stated. “The incubation period ranges from three to five days.”
The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration in China has established protocols for laboratory reporting and case verification.
“Data from December 16-22 indicates a rise in acute respiratory infections, including hMPV, particularly in northern provinces. Recent cases have predominantly involved individuals under 14 years of age,” according to Reuters.
“State broadcaster CCTV confirmed that respiratory infections this winter are largely attributed to the influenza virus, with hMPV also contributing,” the CDC added.
Despite the rising number of cases, experts emphasised caution in using antiviral drugs indiscriminately for hMPV, noting that “no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment exists” and that management should focus on alleviating symptoms.
The virus was first detected in 2001 by Dutch researchers in nasopharyngeal aspirate samples from children with respiratory infections caused by unknown pathogens.
The CDC has issued several recommendations to curb the spread of hMPV and other respiratory illnesses. These include “wearing masks in crowded places, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and avoiding crowded areas whenever possible”.
The department also advised maintaining good hygiene, ensuring proper ventilation of indoor spaces and adopting a healthy lifestyle.
For further information or assistance, individuals are encouraged to call the CDC hotline at 115.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network