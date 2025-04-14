Fake policeman caught on video searching tourists on Pattaya Beach

According to a video clip posted on the “Khao Wong Nai Talad Lang News” Facebook page, a transwoman shouted a warning after a man wearing a vest, who claimed to be a police officer, attempted to search the belongings of foreign tourists on the beach in Bang Lamung district.
A confrontation ensued when the man brandished a knife and attempted to stab, prompting the transwoman to defend herself by throwing a glass bottle and striking him with a stick.
Both parties eventually dispersed thanks to the intervention of a foreign tourist, though witnesses could be heard shouting, “Call the police!”
The transwoman recounted the incident in a follow-up video clip posted in the comments section. She explained that she had seen the man in the vest approach a sleeping tourist and attempt to remove sunglasses from the tourist’s bag.
She shouted at the supposed officer as he appeared to initiate a full search. The man responded aggressively, telling her to mind her own business, to which she retorted, “Who the hell do you think you are?” He then drew a knife and tried to stab her, prompting her to fight back with a bottle.
Komchadluek press later visited the scene, located at the old ferry pier in Pattaya Tai neighbourhood.
A 32-year-old jet ski operator identified as Non confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday (April 12). He stated that the man in the vest is a local vagrant known for impersonating officials and attempting to search foreign tourists.
“Anyone who tries to stop him gets threatened or attacked with a knife,” said Non, adding that locals have reported the man to authorities several times, but no action has been taken due to the absence of formal complaints.
Non urged the police and relevant authorities to take action before someone is seriously harmed. Meanwhile, officials at Pattaya City Police Station confirmed that no formal complaint had yet been filed.
Komchadluek also reported that the man in question was once a security guard affiliated with the Red Shirt political movement. More recently, he has been seen loitering around Pattaya Beach, displaying erratic behaviour, possibly due to narcotics use.
Despite having previously been punished by angry residents, he has continued to return, posing as an official and attempting to search the belongings of unsuspecting tourists.