Fake policeman caught on video searching tourists on Pattaya Beach

Komchadluek press later visited the scene, located at the old ferry pier in Pattaya Tai neighbourhood.

A 32-year-old jet ski operator identified as Non confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday (April 12). He stated that the man in the vest is a local vagrant known for impersonating officials and attempting to search foreign tourists.

“Anyone who tries to stop him gets threatened or attacked with a knife,” said Non, adding that locals have reported the man to authorities several times, but no action has been taken due to the absence of formal complaints.

Non urged the police and relevant authorities to take action before someone is seriously harmed. Meanwhile, officials at Pattaya City Police Station confirmed that no formal complaint had yet been filed.

Komchadluek also reported that the man in question was once a security guard affiliated with the Red Shirt political movement. More recently, he has been seen loitering around Pattaya Beach, displaying erratic behaviour, possibly due to narcotics use.

Despite having previously been punished by angry residents, he has continued to return, posing as an official and attempting to search the belongings of unsuspecting tourists.