CU virologist warns of Covid surge after Songkran

A respected virologist from Chulalongkorn University on Monday warned individuals with comorbidities to brace themselves for a possible Covid-19 infection, stating that a surge is highly likely during the long Songkran holidays.

Professor Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at CU’s Faculty of Medicine, posted on his Facebook page that a study conducted by his centre showed a spike in Covid cases following last year’s Songkran celebrations.

He explained that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is likely to spread when large groups of people gather for water-splashing activities during the Songkran holidays.