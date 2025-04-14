CU virologist warns of Covid surge after Songkran

A respected virologist from Chulalongkorn University on Monday warned individuals with comorbidities to brace themselves for a possible Covid-19 infection, stating that a surge is highly likely during the long Songkran holidays.
Professor Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at CU’s Faculty of Medicine, posted on his Facebook page that a study conducted by his centre showed a spike in Covid cases following last year’s Songkran celebrations.
He explained that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is likely to spread when large groups of people gather for water-splashing activities during the Songkran holidays.
As a result, unlike influenza, which tends to spread at the start of the new school year or during the rainy season, the Covid virus tends to spread during Songkran, when many people travel to the provinces and perform the traditional water-pouring ritual for their respected elderly relatives.
Yong added that the Covid virus spreads more easily than the influenza virus. However, the current severity of Covid is similar to that of influenza, with a significantly lower fatality rate and reduced incidence of lung infections compared to the pandemic period.
Despite its reduced severity, he advised people with comorbidities to closely monitor their health, as they have lower immunity. He noted that individuals with obesity and pregnant women may require antiviral medication if infected, and therefore should seek medical attention promptly if they contract the virus.