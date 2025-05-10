Covid-19 surge: Chulalongkorn virologist advises vaccination strategy

Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology, Department of Pediatrics, Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, has issued a public statement warning that Covid-19 is currently spreading significantly in Thailand, with more than 5,000 people hospitalized each week.

On Saturday, Yong posted an update addressing public concern about whether vaccination is still necessary. He explained that any disease that can be prevented should be, and while vaccination is one way, other methods like hand washing, mask-wearing, and avoiding crowded places remain important for reducing transmission.

He compared the current situation to the early years of the pandemic when Covid-19 had a high fatality rate (about 1%) and a high rate of severe pneumonia requiring hospitalization. Now, however, most people have developed immunity either through past infection or vaccination, and the virus itself has become less severe. As a result, the majority of cases today are asymptomatic or mild—similar to seasonal influenza—except in vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly or those with chronic illnesses.

Yong pointed out that although the severity of Covid-19 and influenza is now comparable, influenza vaccines are still recommended, especially for high-risk groups, because they have been widely used for over 50 years, are inexpensive, and have minimal side effects.