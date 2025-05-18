HCM City advises residents to wear masks in public amid rising covid cases

The HCM City health sector has recommended residents take precautionary measures against Covid-19, such as wearing masks in healthcare facilities and crowded areas, amid rising cases.

The municipal Department of Health has advised residents to avoid large gatherings, practice proper hand hygiene, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Individuals returning from countries with high Covid-19 cases, especially Thailand, are urged to closely monitor their health.

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) said it is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to implement preventive measures.

Since mid-April, Vietnam’s largest city has reported 40 Covid cases, including 16 new cases in the past week, 10 more than the average of the preceding four weeks.

The department has attributed the recent increase in cases to heightened travel and gatherings during the recent national holidays.