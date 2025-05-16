Thailand’s COVID-19 cases surge past 71,000 with 19 deaths 

COVID-19 cases have surged in Thailand, with a total of 71,067 infections and 19 deaths reported between January 1 and May 14, 2025, according to the government’s COVID-19 Information Center.

The number of cases continues to rise, with two significant cluster outbreaks identified. The spike follows the Songkran holiday period (week 16), during which case numbers steadily increased.

Data from the Department of Medical Sciences shows a growing presence of the Omicron XEC variant in Thailand during January and February. Authorities urge the public to remain cautious, monitor symptoms, wash hands frequently, and wear masks in crowded places.