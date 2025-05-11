Thailand reports declining Covid-19 Cases; Public urged to remain vigilant

Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Sunday (May 11) that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand continues to show a downward trend, based on data from the Ministry of Public Health.

During Week 19 (May 4–10, 2025), Thailand recorded 12,543 new Covid-19 cases, a decrease from 14,349 cases the previous week.