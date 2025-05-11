Thailand reports declining Covid-19 Cases; Public urged to remain vigilant

Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Sunday (May 11) that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand continues to show a downward trend, based on data from the Ministry of Public Health.
During Week 19 (May 4–10, 2025), Thailand recorded 12,543 new Covid-19 cases, a decrease from 14,349 cases the previous week.
From January 1 to May 8, 2025, there were 41,197 cumulative cases and 15 deaths, a significant improvement compared to the same period in 2024, which saw over 700,000 infections.
Sasikarn emphasized that Covid-19 has now become an endemic disease, meaning cases may occur throughout the year—particularly during the rainy season and school terms, when people tend to gather more frequently. As such, the public is urged to follow health and safety measures strictly.