Covid infection rate outpaces influenza by seven times, say experts

Lertluck Leelaruangsang, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Medical Service Department, revealed that with the new school term underway, there is a tendency for Covid-19 cases to rise, especially among young children aged 0–4 years.

From April through May 8, the BMA hospitals treated a total of 1,974 patients, comprising 11 inpatients and 1,963 outpatients.

The Medical Service Department has prepared to manage the situation, ensuring adequate medical personnel, hospital beds, vaccines, medicines and necessary medical supplies. They have also implemented proactive measures in schools and early childhood development centres.

In the event of cluster outbreaks, an efficient control and prevention plan will be deployed, Lertluck stated.

She added that the department is actively raising awareness among students, parents, teachers and school staff, emphasising the importance of monitoring symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or runny nose.

If symptoms appear, an ATK test should be taken; if positive, isolation and wearing a face mask to prevent transmission are strongly advised, alongside promptly seeking medical attention.