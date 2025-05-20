Covid infection rate outpaces influenza by seven times, say experts

According to a Facebook post by Associate Professor Dr Thira Woratanarat, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, Covid-19 has been the most common infectious disease causing illness among the public in the past week.
It remains the leading cause of infection across all age groups—from young children, adolescents, working-age adults, to the elderly.
Statistics from the past week show that the number of patients receiving hospital care (both inpatients and outpatients) reached as many as 43,213, representing a 35.5% increase from the previous week. There were three reported deaths from Kanchanaburi, Sukhothai and the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok.
When comparing Covid-19 to influenza, the rate of infection for Covid-19 was found to be nearly seven times higher overall, with an age group ratio of 7:1. For children aged 0–4 years, the ratio stood at 4:1; for those aged 5–19 years, 3:1; while among university-age and working adults (20–59 years), as well as the elderly (60 years and above), the ratio was 10:1.
Lertluck Leelaruangsang, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Medical Service Department, revealed that with the new school term underway, there is a tendency for Covid-19 cases to rise, especially among young children aged 0–4 years.
From April through May 8, the BMA hospitals treated a total of 1,974 patients, comprising 11 inpatients and 1,963 outpatients.
The Medical Service Department has prepared to manage the situation, ensuring adequate medical personnel, hospital beds, vaccines, medicines and necessary medical supplies. They have also implemented proactive measures in schools and early childhood development centres.
In the event of cluster outbreaks, an efficient control and prevention plan will be deployed, Lertluck stated.
She added that the department is actively raising awareness among students, parents, teachers and school staff, emphasising the importance of monitoring symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or runny nose.
If symptoms appear, an ATK test should be taken; if positive, isolation and wearing a face mask to prevent transmission are strongly advised, alongside promptly seeking medical attention.