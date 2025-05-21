Thailand’s Covid-19 supplies stable as DIT targets price gouging

The department’s director-general, Wittayakorn Maneenetr, made the statement following a meeting with over 20 representatives from manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers and convenience stores. They gathered to discuss the current situation regarding the sale of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits (ATKs), face masks and hand sanitiser.
All parties confirmed that there is sufficient stock with no shortages. Prices remain stable, with no increases reported; in fact, some products have seen price reductions or ongoing promotional discounts.
“Discussions with manufacturers revealed that current face mask production operates at only 50–60% of full capacity, with significant potential to increase output,” Wittayakorn explained.
Key raw materials used in production, such as spunbond non-woven fabric and filter sheets, are also sufficiently available. Meanwhile, ATKs are entirely imported and have storage limitations, as the reagents dry out over time. Additionally, low demand in previous periods meant that large stockpiles were not maintained.
However, ATK importers assured that current stock levels remain adequate to meet public demand, and companies are continuing to import more to ensure supply.
Wittayakorn confirmed that ATKs, face masks, and hand sanitiser remain widely accessible through various channels, including wholesalers, retail outlets, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and online platforms.
Consumers are encouraged to compare prices before purchasing, as costs vary depending on the product type, brand and quality. “The department assures the public that there is sufficient supply of ATKs, face masks and hand sanitiser,” he said.
Wittayakorn noted that anyone encountering opportunistic behaviour such as profiteering, hoarding, or unfair trade practices can report it to the department’s hotline at 1569 or via the LINE application @MR.DIT. He added that the department will investigate and take legal action against offenders.
These measures follow directives from Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, who instructed the DIT to monitor the availability of ATKs, face masks and hand sanitiser closely, preventing shortages and unjustified price hikes to help ease living costs for the public.
This order came in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases since the Songkran festival, continuing into the rainy season and coinciding with the start of the school term, leading to increased purchases of ATKs, face masks and hand sanitiser as preventive measures.
Rumours about shortages of certain ATK and face mask brands have been circulating; however, the DIT has categorically denied these claims.