Thailand’s Covid-19 supplies stable as DIT targets price gouging

Key raw materials used in production, such as spunbond non-woven fabric and filter sheets, are also sufficiently available. Meanwhile, ATKs are entirely imported and have storage limitations, as the reagents dry out over time. Additionally, low demand in previous periods meant that large stockpiles were not maintained.

However, ATK importers assured that current stock levels remain adequate to meet public demand, and companies are continuing to import more to ensure supply.

Wittayakorn confirmed that ATKs, face masks, and hand sanitiser remain widely accessible through various channels, including wholesalers, retail outlets, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and online platforms.

Consumers are encouraged to compare prices before purchasing, as costs vary depending on the product type, brand and quality. “The department assures the public that there is sufficient supply of ATKs, face masks and hand sanitiser,” he said.

Wittayakorn noted that anyone encountering opportunistic behaviour such as profiteering, hoarding, or unfair trade practices can report it to the department’s hotline at 1569 or via the LINE application @MR.DIT. He added that the department will investigate and take legal action against offenders.