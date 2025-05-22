Health ministry offers free online consultations for Covid-19 patients via 3 apps

For asymptomatic or mild cases, outpatient care is recommended without antiviral medications, as most patients recover on their own. Mild cases without pneumonia or risk factors should receive symptomatic outpatient care under physician discretion.

Patients with mild symptoms but at risk for severe disease or with mild to moderate pneumonia do not require oxygen therapy initially.

“The government assures the public that the Covid-19 treatment guidelines aim to ensure appropriate, safe, and effective use of medication,” Anukool said. “Patients without symptoms or with mild illness will not receive antivirals because most recover naturally. However, all cases remain under close medical supervision through telemedicine services.”

For severe cases, if telemedicine care is insufficient, patients will be referred to hospitals or admitted for inpatient care, where antiviral treatment will be provided as necessary, he added.

The Department of Disease Control reported that over the past week (May 11–17), there were 49,065 new Covid-19 cases reported, while from May 18 to the present, 12,524 new cases have been recorded.