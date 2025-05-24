Thailand’s Covid-19 situation: JN.1 remains dominant strain, XEC declining

The Department of Medical Sciences has reported on the ongoing surveillance of Covid-19 variants in Thailand, noting that the JN.1 variant remains the dominant strain, while the XEC variant is on the decline.

Vaccines continue to be effective in preventing severe illness caused by these variants, while following preventive measures consistently is still crucial, said Dr Yongyuth Thammawut, department’s Director-General on Friday.

From January 2024 to May 6, 2025, JN.1 accounted for 63.92% of all detected strains in Thailand, in line with the global situation where JN.1 remains the dominant variant. On the other hand, XEC has decreased and now makes up 3.07% of cases, reflecting the global trend.

The LP.8.1 variant (subvariant KP.1.1.3), which emerged in Thailand in January 2025, has also seen a reduction, with its proportion remaining under 10%.