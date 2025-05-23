Govt warns price gougers, assures Covid-19 essentials supply

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak confirmed on Friday (May 23) that face masks, ATK test kits, and hand sanitisers remain readily available and fairly priced, amid renewed public concern over shortages due to ongoing Covid-19 cases.

Anukool said the Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Internal Trade, has closely monitored supply levels by working with over 20 producers, importers, and major retailers. The government found stock levels to be sufficient, with many vendors continuing to run discount promotions.

Domestic Production Stable, Imports Steady

According to the deputy spokesman, domestic mask production is operating at 50–60% capacity, with the potential to scale up if needed. Key raw materials remain in adequate supply.