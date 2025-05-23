Govt warns price gougers, assures Covid-19 essentials supply

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak confirmed on Friday (May 23) that face masks, ATK test kits, and hand sanitisers remain readily available and fairly priced, amid renewed public concern over shortages due to ongoing Covid-19 cases.
Anukool said the Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Internal Trade, has closely monitored supply levels by working with over 20 producers, importers, and major retailers. The government found stock levels to be sufficient, with many vendors continuing to run discount promotions.
Domestic Production Stable, Imports Steady
According to the deputy spokesman, domestic mask production is operating at 50–60% capacity, with the potential to scale up if needed. Key raw materials remain in adequate supply.
While all ATK kits are still imported, Anukool assured the public that there are enough kits on the market, with regular import schedules in place to meet demand. He encouraged consumers to compare prices across wholesalers, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and online platforms, as prices vary based on brand, type, and quality.
Warning to Price Gougers and Hoarders
Anukool dismissed rumours of a mask shortage and warned vendors against hoarding or price gouging, noting that such practices are punishable under Thai law:
Consumers can report suspected violations via the 1569 hotline or LINE @MR.DIT.
Covid-19 Reminders Still in Place
In closing, Anukool reminded the public to remain vigilant, maintain good hygiene, eat freshly cooked food, use serving spoons, and follow Covid-19 prevention measures. While the situation has improved, the virus remains present in the community, he said.