Govt warns price gougers, assures Covid-19 essentials supply

FRIDAY, MAY 23, 2025

The government assures a sufficient supply of masks, ATKs, and hand sanitisers, warning vendors against price gouging and hoarding amid lingering Covid fears.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak confirmed on Friday (May 23) that face masks, ATK test kits, and hand sanitisers remain readily available and fairly priced, amid renewed public concern over shortages due to ongoing Covid-19 cases.

Anukool said the Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Internal Trade, has closely monitored supply levels by working with over 20 producers, importers, and major retailers. The government found stock levels to be sufficient, with many vendors continuing to run discount promotions.

Domestic Production Stable, Imports Steady

According to the deputy spokesman, domestic mask production is operating at 50–60% capacity, with the potential to scale up if needed. Key raw materials remain in adequate supply.

Govt warns price gougers, assures Covid-19 essentials supply

While all ATK kits are still imported, Anukool assured the public that there are enough kits on the market, with regular import schedules in place to meet demand. He encouraged consumers to compare prices across wholesalers, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and online platforms, as prices vary based on brand, type, and quality.

Warning to Price Gougers and Hoarders

Anukool dismissed rumours of a mask shortage and warned vendors against hoarding or price gouging, noting that such practices are punishable under Thai law:

  • Overpricing controlled goods: Up to 5 years in prison, a fine of 100,000 baht, or both
  • Failure to report stock or cost: Same penalty as above
  • No visible price tags: Fine up to 10,000 baht
  • Unreasonably high prices: Up to 7 years in prison, a fine of 140,000 baht, or both

Consumers can report suspected violations via the 1569 hotline or LINE @MR.DIT.

Covid-19 Reminders Still in Place

In closing, Anukool reminded the public to remain vigilant, maintain good hygiene, eat freshly cooked food, use serving spoons, and follow Covid-19 prevention measures. While the situation has improved, the virus remains present in the community, he said.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy