CU doctor warns Covid-19 is biggest cause of illness and deaths in past month

He urged people to be aware of symptoms and act responsibly to prevent spreading the virus within the community.

SARS-CoV-2 Continues to Evolve with New Variants Under Watch

The Covid-19 virus, caused by SARS-CoV-2, is continually evolving with new variants emerging regularly. Dr Thira highlighted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently monitoring the LP.8.1 and NB.1.8.1 variants.

The LP.8.1 variant now accounts for about 39% of infections across 51 countries. Meanwhile, the NB.1.8.1 variant is rising, with a 10.7% infection rate in 22 countries.

The WHO has classified NB.1.8.1 as a variant under monitoring due to its higher growth advantage compared to LP.8.1 and its immunity resistance, estimated to be 1.5 to 1.6 times greater than LP.8.1.

