Nakhon Pathom school temporarily closed due to Covid-19 outbreak

The school made the announcement on Wednesday following a surge in Covid-19 cases that prevented students in multiple classrooms from attending. A growing number of students were identified as high-risk contacts, and the number of confirmed infections continues to rise.
In line with the directive issued by the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) in an urgent letter dated May 21, the school has reinforced preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.
"Phrapathom Witthayalai School prioritises the safety of its students and, therefore, announces the temporary closure of the institution due to special circumstances, from Wednesday to Friday (May 28–30)," the statement read.
During the closure, students are required to attend classes online according to their regular timetable. Teachers will conduct online lessons and are expected to submit daily reports on teaching activities.
Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control's Division of Epidemiology reported the latest Covid-19 situation in Thailand, with 14,156 newly confirmed cases and 4 additional deaths as of Monday (May 26).
The total number of confirmed cases and fatalities since January 1 stands at 220,093 and 51, respectively.