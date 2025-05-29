Covid cases surge over 18,000 in just one day on Tuesday: DDC

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Thursday warned the public, especially vulnerable groups and parents of children under one year old, to increase protection against Covid-19, as the number of new cases surged by over 18,000 in a single day.

The DDC announced that 18,062 new Covid cases were recorded on Tuesday alone, bringing the total accumulated cases this year to 240,606.

Also on Tuesday, two more Covid patients died, raising the death toll for this year to 53.