Covid cases surge over 18,000 in just one day on Tuesday: DDC

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Thursday warned the public, especially vulnerable groups and parents of children under one year old, to increase protection against Covid-19, as the number of new cases surged by over 18,000 in a single day.
The DDC announced that 18,062 new Covid cases were recorded on Tuesday alone, bringing the total accumulated cases this year to 240,606.
Also on Tuesday, two more Covid patients died, raising the death toll for this year to 53.
The DDC added that since the end of the Songkran holidays, there have been 14 clusters of Covid virus spread as follows:
The DDC expressed concern about the possibility of cluster outbreaks in schools, where many students and teachers spend time together in confined spaces. Schools are urged to implement measures to prevent further spread.
The DDC also urged parents not to take children under one year old to crowded or public spaces, as young babies’ immune systems are not fully developed, making them more vulnerable to severe illness if infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Furthermore, the DDC advised vulnerable individuals to protect themselves by wearing face masks, frequently washing hands with alcohol-based sanitizer, and maintaining social distancing.