Public urged to follow safety measures as Covid-19 cases rise rapidly

Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak announced on Saturday that the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the situation is becoming concerning, with the virus showing a significant increase in three regions worldwide: the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the WHO, the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been increasing since mid-February, with a test positivity rate reaching 11%, the highest since July 2024. The situation is particularly concerning in 73 countries. While Africa, Europe, and the Americas have relatively low transmission rates of around 2-3%, certain areas, such as the Caribbean and the Andes region in the Americas, are seeing an uptick.

The new variant, NB.1.8.1, is a subvariant of XDV.1.5.1, which itself descends from JN.1. First identified on January 22, 2025, NB.1.8.1 has rapidly gained ground. As of mid-May 2025, it made up 10.7% of the global genetic sequences, up from just 2.5% four weeks prior. While it remains a relatively minor variant, it is rapidly increasing, especially in the Western Pacific (from 8.9% to 11.7%), the Americas (from 1.6% to 4.9%), and Europe (from 1.0% to 6.0%). In Southeast Asia, only five cases have been reported, and it has not yet been found in Africa or the Eastern Mediterranean.