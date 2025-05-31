Public urged to follow safety measures as Covid-19 cases rise rapidly

Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak announced on Saturday that the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the situation is becoming concerning, with the virus showing a significant increase in three regions worldwide: the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia, and the Eastern Mediterranean.
According to the WHO, the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been increasing since mid-February, with a test positivity rate reaching 11%, the highest since July 2024. The situation is particularly concerning in 73 countries. While Africa, Europe, and the Americas have relatively low transmission rates of around 2-3%, certain areas, such as the Caribbean and the Andes region in the Americas, are seeing an uptick.
The new variant, NB.1.8.1, is a subvariant of XDV.1.5.1, which itself descends from JN.1. First identified on January 22, 2025, NB.1.8.1 has rapidly gained ground. As of mid-May 2025, it made up 10.7% of the global genetic sequences, up from just 2.5% four weeks prior. While it remains a relatively minor variant, it is rapidly increasing, especially in the Western Pacific (from 8.9% to 11.7%), the Americas (from 1.6% to 4.9%), and Europe (from 1.0% to 6.0%). In Southeast Asia, only five cases have been reported, and it has not yet been found in Africa or the Eastern Mediterranean.
Regarding Covid-19 in Thailand, data from May 30, 2025, shows 41,283 new cases, bringing the total for this year to 257,280 cases, with 2 new deaths, raising the total fatalities to 52. The Bangkok metropolitan area has seen the most cases, followed by Chonburi Province, with the highest infection rates among working-age adults, students, children, and elderly populations.
Anukool urged the public to monitor the situation closely, especially as the NB.1.8.1 variant continues to spread rapidly in multiple regions. While the situation in Thailand is not yet at a high level, international travel and the rainy season, which often brings respiratory illnesses, could accelerate future outbreaks. The government and the Ministry of Public Health will continue to monitor the situation closely, assess the spread of new variants, and implement appropriate measures to protect public health.
He also called on the public to avoid risky behavior, regularly wash hands, wear masks in crowded places, get booster vaccinations when due, and seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or other respiratory issues.