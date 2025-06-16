Over 76,000 new Covid-19 patients recorded during past week

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported on Monday that over 76,000 new Covid patients were recorded during the past week.



According to the DDC, 76,161 new Covid cases were recorded between June 8 and 14, bringing the total number of cases since January 1 to 476,584.

Of the 76,161 new cases, 72,166 were hospitalised, while 3,995 were treated as outpatients.

The DDC also reported 40 more Covid-related deaths during the past week, raising the cumulative death toll since January 1 to 154.