India rushes to contain Nipah virus outbreak near Kolkata

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23, 2026

World Health Organisation considers Nipah a "priority pathogen" due to its epidemic potential and lack of a vaccine or specific cure.

  • A Nipah virus outbreak has been confirmed near Kolkata, West Bengal, with five healthcare workers infected.
  • In response, health authorities have placed nearly 100 people under home quarantine to contain the spread.
  • The infected patients have been moved to an infectious diseases hospital, with one of the initial cases remaining in critical condition.
  • Nipah is classified as a high-risk "priority pathogen" by the WHO because it has epidemic potential and lacks a specific vaccine or cure.

Health authorities in West Bengal are on high alert as they scramble to contain a Nipah virus outbreak following five confirmed cases and the quarantine of nearly 100 individuals.

The outbreak, centred near the state capital of Kolkata, initially saw two nurses, one male and one female, test positive while working at a private hospital in Barasat.

Earlier this week, three additional infections were confirmed involving a doctor, another nurse, and a healthcare staff member, according to the Press Trust of India.

The latest patients have been transferred to the infectious diseases hospital in Beleghata, eastern Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the two original patients remain in intensive care; a senior health official noted that while the male nurse's condition is improving, the female nurse remains in critical condition.

Public Health Response and Risks

In response to the initial case identified on Monday, officials have placed nearly 100 people under home quarantine.

The Nipah virus is classified as a "priority pathogen" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) due to its epidemic potential, lack of a vaccine, and absence of a specific cure.

The virus is zoonotic, typically jumping from animals to humans.

Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Indian Medical Association in Cochin, explained that human infections are often "accidental spillovers" occurring in areas where humans interact with fruit bats, particularly through the consumption of contaminated fruit.

Transmission and History

Nipah spreads through contact with the bodily fluids, such as saliva, urine, and blood, of infected bats, pigs, or humans.

Key facts regarding the virus include:

  • Origin: First identified in 1998 among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore.
  • India Context: The virus has caused dozens of deaths in Kerala since it first appeared there in 2018.
  • Nature: Primarily carried by fruit bats (flying foxes); scientists fear the potential for a mutated, highly transmissible strain.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation in West Bengal closely to prevent further spread in densely populated urban and rural areas.

