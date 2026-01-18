Thai Duo save 4 match points, storm back to 8th title at India Open

Thailand’s mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran produced a gritty comeback to secure their eighth career title—and first of the season—after defeating Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 2–1 in the mixed doubles final of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 in India on January 18.

World No. 4 and third seeds Bas–Fame, who stunned top-ranked Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping of China in a three-game semi-final, faced a confident Danish duo ranked No. 12. The Danes had earlier upset China’s world No. 2 pair, Jiang Zhen Bang / Wei Ya Xin, to reach the final.

The championship match lived up to expectations, with fast-paced rallies and razor-thin margins. Bas–Fame led late in the opening game at 19–16 but failed to convert, losing it 16–21. Refusing to yield, the Thai pair saved four match points in the second game and edged a dramatic deuce 25–23 to level the contest.