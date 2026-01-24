Nipah virus: High fatality rate 50-70%, no cure, human-to-human transmission

The Nipah virus is a dangerous infectious disease with a 50-70% fatality rate and no specific cure. It can be transmitted from animals to humans, with fruit bats being the primary carriers, and can also spread from person to person through close contact with the infected person’s bodily fluids, such as saliva, urine, and feces.
The Nipah virus is classified as a dangerous communicable disease under the Ministry of Public Health's regulations. The virus primarily spreads from animals to humans when people come into direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals, especially fruit bats. It can also spread when consuming contaminated food, such as fruit bitten by infected bats or contaminated beverages.
The disease can cause severe symptoms ranging from flu-like symptoms to acute respiratory infections and acute encephalitis. In severe cases, patients may experience seizures and enter a coma within 24-48 hours. While those who survive the acute encephalitis generally recover well, about 20% may suffer long-term neurological effects, such as seizures or changes in personality.
The latest outbreak in India, particularly in West Bengal, has prompted global health agencies to closely monitor the situation. As of now, five cases have been reported. In India, the virus has spread in healthcare settings, with nurses being among those infected. Measures are being taken in India to isolate and prevent further transmission within healthcare facilities.
In Thailand, the Department of Disease Control has confirmed that no cases of Nipah virus have been reported. However, the government is closely monitoring the situation through the One Health network, which integrates human health, animal health, and environmental factors in disease prevention. This network involves cooperation between the Department of Disease Control, Department of Livestock Development, and animal health agencies to monitor and prevent the spread of the virus.
The Nipah virus is transmitted from fruit bats to other animals, including pigs, horses, cats, and dogs, and can subsequently be transmitted to humans. As such, if the virus is not present in a particular area, no human-to-human transmission occurs.
Dr Jurai Wongsawat, a senior physician and spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control, stated that Nipah virus is not a new disease, but rather a recurring one that occurs sporadically in specific regions. The current outbreak in India is localized and has not spread nationwide.
While Thailand has not yet reported any cases of the virus, the country remains vigilant and continues to monitor the situation. The government is encouraging the public to maintain good hygiene practices and avoid contact with infected animals to prevent any potential outbreak.
Fatality Rate and Respiratory Symptoms:
The Nipah virus has a high fatality rate, with infection rates ranging from 50-70%, and no cure is currently available. The virus can cause acute encephalitis, and severe cases may lead to respiratory failure, with patients entering a coma or experiencing seizures within 24-48 hours. While recovery is possible for those who survive encephalitis, long-term neurological damage is common in 20% of cases.
The Department of Disease Control is actively monitoring the situation through the One Health network, working alongside animal health authorities to prevent any potential outbreaks in Thailand.