Nipah virus: High fatality rate 50-70%, no cure, human-to-human transmission

The latest outbreak in India, particularly in West Bengal, has prompted global health agencies to closely monitor the situation. As of now, five cases have been reported. In India, the virus has spread in healthcare settings, with nurses being among those infected. Measures are being taken in India to isolate and prevent further transmission within healthcare facilities.

In Thailand, the Department of Disease Control has confirmed that no cases of Nipah virus have been reported. However, the government is closely monitoring the situation through the One Health network, which integrates human health, animal health, and environmental factors in disease prevention. This network involves cooperation between the Department of Disease Control, Department of Livestock Development, and animal health agencies to monitor and prevent the spread of the virus.

The Nipah virus is transmitted from fruit bats to other animals, including pigs, horses, cats, and dogs, and can subsequently be transmitted to humans. As such, if the virus is not present in a particular area, no human-to-human transmission occurs.

Dr Jurai Wongsawat, a senior physician and spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control, stated that Nipah virus is not a new disease, but rather a recurring one that occurs sporadically in specific regions. The current outbreak in India is localized and has not spread nationwide.

While Thailand has not yet reported any cases of the virus, the country remains vigilant and continues to monitor the situation. The government is encouraging the public to maintain good hygiene practices and avoid contact with infected animals to prevent any potential outbreak.