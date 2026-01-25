Public Health screens air passengers from India for Nipah virus

The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday began screening air passengers arriving from India for possible Nipah virus (NiV) infection, following reports of cases in West Bengal.
Screening is being carried out at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, focusing on travellers arriving from West Bengal. Authorities said passengers and relevant agencies have been cooperative.
The ministry has also issued a “Health Beware Card” for travellers arriving from risk areas. It advises anyone who develops symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, drowsiness, confusion or seizures—especially if they have had contact with bats, sick animals or an infected person within 21 days before arriving in Thailand—to seek medical attention immediately.
Travellers are urged to tell medical staff their travel history, possible exposure and the date symptoms began. Those who feel unwell can contact the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422.
The World Health Organization lists Nipah virus among pathogens targeted under its R&D Blueprint for diseases with epidemic potential.
WHO says Nipah can range from mild illness to acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis, with an estimated case fatality rate of 40%–75%, depending on the outbreak and health-system capacity.