Public Health screens air passengers from India for Nipah virus

Travellers are urged to tell medical staff their travel history, possible exposure and the date symptoms began. Those who feel unwell can contact the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422.

Why Nipah virus is closely monitored

The World Health Organization lists Nipah virus among pathogens targeted under its R&D Blueprint for diseases with epidemic potential.

Key facts: symptoms and severity

WHO says Nipah can range from mild illness to acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis, with an estimated case fatality rate of 40%–75%, depending on the outbreak and health-system capacity.