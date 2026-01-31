Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei joins humanitarian aid handover ceremony in Bangkok

On January 30th, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Zhang Jianwei, participated in the official ceremony for the first batch of humanitarian aid from the Chinese government to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. The aid was handed over to Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit on behalf of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Ambassador Zhang stated that the Chinese government had provided humanitarian assistance to the Thai people affected by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, amounting to 20 million yuan. The aid, which arrived in Bangkok from Shanghai via a chartered flight, primarily consisted of essential supplies such as clothing and food. These items symbolise the special friendship between China and Thailand, summed up by the phrase “China and Thailand, not distant relatives, but siblings.”
Zhang expressed hope that the aid would alleviate the suffering of Thai citizens living along the border and help them return to normal life as soon as possible. He also expressed hope that Thailand and Cambodia would adhere to the agreements made during the Fuxian meeting, calling for a sustainable ceasefire and resolution of the dispute through friendly consultations. China remains committed to playing a constructive role.
General Natthaphon Narkphanit, Thailand's Defence Minister, thanked the Chinese government and people for their generous assistance, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. He remarked that the bond between Thailand and China is stronger than blood, highlighting Thailand's appreciation of China's positive and constructive role in mediating the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. He further expressed Thailand's readiness to cooperate with Cambodia in implementing the existing consensus to maintain peace and stability along the border and in the region.