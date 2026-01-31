Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei joins humanitarian aid handover ceremony in Bangkok

On January 30th, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Zhang Jianwei, participated in the official ceremony for the first batch of humanitarian aid from the Chinese government to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. The aid was handed over to Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit on behalf of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Ambassador Zhang stated that the Chinese government had provided humanitarian assistance to the Thai people affected by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, amounting to 20 million yuan. The aid, which arrived in Bangkok from Shanghai via a chartered flight, primarily consisted of essential supplies such as clothing and food. These items symbolise the special friendship between China and Thailand, summed up by the phrase “China and Thailand, not distant relatives, but siblings.”