Beijing Pledges $2.8m in Aid and Full Cooperation Following Thai Rail Disaster

China’s Ambassador hands over 20 million yuan ($2.8m) in relief as PM Anutin pushes for a major 500,000-tonne rice deal and a crackdown on crime.
In a high-level diplomatic meeting at Government House on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei formally presented 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) in humanitarian assistance to Thailand following the catastrophic crane collapse on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail link.
The assistance, comprised of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) in cash and an equivalent value in relief supplies, was received by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Anutin expressed profound gratitude, describing the gesture as a reflection of the "brotherly bond" and mutual trust that has defined Thai-Chinese relations for decades.
Addressing the recent tragedy in Nakhon Ratchasima, where a construction crane crushed a passenger train, Ambassador Zhang offered his government’s deepest condolences.
He confirmed that Beijing has issued strict directives to the Chinese firms involved in the project to cooperate fully and transparently with Thai investigators.
The Ambassador reiterated that the high-speed rail link remains a cornerstone of the bilateral strategic partnership and that safety remains a non-negotiable priority.
Beyond the immediate crisis, the meeting served as a platform to advance significant economic agendas.
Prime Minister Anutin urged the Chinese envoy to expedite the purchase of 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice—a deal previously discussed with President Xi Jinping.
Ambassador Zhang signalled a positive outlook, stating that China is prepared to meet the import targets within the current year.
The discussions also touched upon the tourism sector, with both parties pledging to facilitate an increase in Chinese visitor arrivals to bolster Thailand’s economic security.
The Ambassador concluded the visit by commending the Thai government’s "concrete and serious" efforts in dismantling transnational call-centre syndicates and scammer gangs.
China thanked Thai authorities for their ongoing cooperation in repatriating Chinese victims and perpetrators involved in these networks.
Both nations have pledged to intensify law enforcement cooperation and information sharing to eliminate these criminal enterprises, which have caused substantial financial damage to citizens across both borders.