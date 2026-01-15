Beijing Pledges $2.8m in Aid and Full Cooperation Following Thai Rail Disaster

China’s Ambassador hands over 20 million yuan ($2.8m) in relief as PM Anutin pushes for a major 500,000-tonne rice deal and a crackdown on crime.

In a high-level diplomatic meeting at Government House on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei formally presented 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) in humanitarian assistance to Thailand following the catastrophic crane collapse on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail link.

The assistance, comprised of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) in cash and an equivalent value in relief supplies, was received by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anutin expressed profound gratitude, describing the gesture as a reflection of the "brotherly bond" and mutual trust that has defined Thai-Chinese relations for decades.

Addressing the recent tragedy in Nakhon Ratchasima, where a construction crane crushed a passenger train, Ambassador Zhang offered his government’s deepest condolences.

He confirmed that Beijing has issued strict directives to the Chinese firms involved in the project to cooperate fully and transparently with Thai investigators.

The Ambassador reiterated that the high-speed rail link remains a cornerstone of the bilateral strategic partnership and that safety remains a non-negotiable priority.

