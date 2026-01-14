China extends condolences after deadly crane collapse in Thailand

According to China Daily, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed Beijing’s sympathy over the incident, which occurred at a construction site in Si Khiew district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. She stated that the Chinese government was closely monitoring developments.
The accident involved the collapse of a construction crane onto a moving train carriage. The crane was being used to build an elevated section of a high‑speed rail line being developed as a joint project between China and Thailand.
Mao reiterated that the Chinese government places great emphasis on the safety of infrastructure projects and personnel involved.
However, she noted that, based on information currently available, the specific section of track where the accident occurred was under construction by a Thai company. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.