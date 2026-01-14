China extends condolences after deadly crane collapse in Thailand

According to China Daily, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed Beijing’s sympathy over the incident, which occurred at a construction site in Si Khiew district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. She stated that the Chinese government was closely monitoring developments.

The accident involved the collapse of a construction crane onto a moving train carriage. The crane was being used to build an elevated section of a high‑speed rail line being developed as a joint project between China and Thailand.