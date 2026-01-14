SRT suspends Thai-Chinese high-speed rail construction due to crane collapse on train

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has ordered the suspension of construction on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project after a crane collapse struck an Ubon Ratchathani-bound train in Nakhon Ratchasima, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The SRT has ordered the temporary halt of construction in the affected area for an investigation into the cause of the accident. This incident has affected train services along the Eastern route, with temporary closures and rerouted trains.

Anan Phonimdang, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said that the train left Bangkok at 06:10 AM on January 14, 2026, and was headed towards Ubon Ratchathani when the crane collapsed at around 09:10 AM. The fallen crane struck the second carriage of the train, causing it to derail and catch fire. 31 people have died, 3 missing, and 64 have been injured.