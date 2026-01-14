SRT suspends Thai-Chinese high-speed rail construction due to crane collapse on train

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has ordered the suspension of construction on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project after a crane collapse struck an Ubon Ratchathani-bound train in Nakhon Ratchasima, resulting in deaths and injuries.
The SRT has ordered the temporary halt of construction in the affected area for an investigation into the cause of the accident. This incident has affected train services along the Eastern route, with temporary closures and rerouted trains.
Anan Phonimdang, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said that the train left Bangkok at 06:10 AM on January 14, 2026, and was headed towards Ubon Ratchathani when the crane collapsed at around 09:10 AM. The fallen crane struck the second carriage of the train, causing it to derail and catch fire. 31 people have died, 3 missing, and 64 have been injured.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has provided medical care, and the SRT has set up compensation plans for the families of the deceased and the injured. The SRT has stated that they are covering all medical expenses for the injured and facilitating transportation to their hometowns.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, with engineers and crane operators being questioned. The construction of the high-speed rail project, which is part of the Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima segment, is delayed due to the complexity of the recovery operation. The SRT is in the process of securing heavy cranes for the removal of the fallen crane.
The accident highlights serious safety concerns during large-scale construction, and Anan emphasized that the investigation must be thorough, with a focus on preventing further accidents during recovery efforts.
The high-speed rail project, between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, covers 37.45 kilometers and has a total budget of 9,848 million baht. The construction is being carried out by Italian-Thai Development PLC, with an expected completion date of October 23, 2026. The project is currently 99.54% complete.