Department of Rail Transport orders safety overhaul after deadly crane incident

"The Department of Rail Transport will urgently investigate the true cause, whether it is due to equipment failure or human error, in order to determine penalties and establish preventive measures to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again," Pichet said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 AM when the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani special express train struck the launching gantry blocking its path. Traveling at high speed, the impact caused the train to derail.

The launching gantry was used to lay beams for the elevated high-speed railway being built over the existing railway tracks on the ground.

This part of the construction was under the third and fourth contracts, which cover Lam Ta Kong-Si Khiew and Kudjik-Khok Kruad. The contracts were awarded to Italian-Thai Development Plc. As of December last year, construction on these sections was 99.54% complete.

Eyewitnesses said that when the beam launcher fell, the train happened to arrive, and the driver could not stop in time.

As of 2:20 PM, authorities reported that the death toll had risen to 28, with 64 other passengers injured.

