Ministry of Public Health provides update on crane accident in Nakhon Ratchasima

At the Emergency Medical Operations Centre, Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Dr Somruek Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, provided an update on the crane accident that occurred in Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima, at 1.30pm on Wednesday (January 14).

Somruek stated that the Ministry of Public Health has been providing medical care to all injured individuals at hospitals with the necessary capabilities.

Medical teams are on hand to provide treatment.

There are currently 8 patients in critical condition (Red Level) being treated at Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital and Debaratana Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

In addition, there are several patients with moderate injuries (Yellow Level) who will be monitored for potential changes in their condition over the next 3-6 hours.

Updates will follow as the situation develops.

"The 22 deceased individuals’ identities have not yet been confirmed, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

The bodies are at Sikhio Hospital, awaiting identity verification before being returned to their families," Somruek said.

He continued, stating that there are currently 37 injured individuals, all of whom have been listed.

However, the priority is to focus on the treatment of the injured before handling the details of their identification.

No foreign nationals have been reported among the injured, but further information about the deceased is expected soon.