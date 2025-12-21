Seven elephants killed in India train accident

The crash happened in Assam’s Hojai district at a spot that is not listed as an official elephant corridor, the Northeast Frontier Railway said. The train driver used emergency brakes after spotting the animals, but the herd moved towards the oncoming train, the railway added.
The impact, at about 2.17am local time, derailed the locomotive and five coaches. No passengers were reported injured. Rail officials said services on the route were being diverted while crews carried out restoration work.
Reuters