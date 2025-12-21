Seven elephants killed in India train accident

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2025

Seven elephants were killed, and another was hurt after a Delhi-bound passenger train struck a herd in India’s northeast early Saturday, according to local police.

The crash happened in Assam’s Hojai district at a spot that is not listed as an official elephant corridor, the Northeast Frontier Railway said. The train driver used emergency brakes after spotting the animals, but the herd moved towards the oncoming train, the railway added.

Seven elephants killed in India train accident

 

The impact, at about 2.17am local time, derailed the locomotive and five coaches. No passengers were reported injured. Rail officials said services on the route were being diverted while crews carried out restoration work.

Reuters

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy