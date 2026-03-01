MFA sets up Middle East war room to support Thais

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a “war room” to monitor and assess the escalating situation in the Middle East, as concerns grow that the conflict could intensify and widen, affecting the welfare of Thai nationals in the region.
Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the ministry has taken several steps to provide support and keep Thais informed.
Embassies monitoring and issuing guidance
The ministry has maintained regular contact with all Thai embassies across the region to track developments and provide updates to Thai communities. The Thai embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran have issued warnings and advice since the early stages of the situation, and have established hotline services for Thai nationals.
Fresh advisory urges departures from high-risk areas
Following recent developments, the ministry issued an advisory today urging Thais in areas at risk—particularly in Iran and Israel—to leave affected zones as soon as possible. It also advised those without urgent need to reconsider travel to impacted areas.
War room, evacuation preparations, and 24/7 consular support
The ministry has established a situation-monitoring centre (War Room) to coordinate closely with relevant agencies and Thai embassies in the region. All Thai embassies there have prepared necessary assistance measures, including evacuation plans if required. A 24-hour Consular Affairs Department centre has also been set up for urgent assistance at 0-2572-8442
Coordination with foreign missions and Thai associations
The ministry will coordinate with relevant foreign embassies in Thailand to ensure Thai nationals receive full protection and will work with Thai associations abroad to track local conditions and provide assistance as needed.