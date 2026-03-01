MFA sets up Middle East war room to support Thais

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a “war room” to monitor and assess the escalating situation in the Middle East, as concerns grow that the conflict could intensify and widen, affecting the welfare of Thai nationals in the region.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the ministry has taken several steps to provide support and keep Thais informed.

Embassies monitoring and issuing guidance



The ministry has maintained regular contact with all Thai embassies across the region to track developments and provide updates to Thai communities. The Thai embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran have issued warnings and advice since the early stages of the situation, and have established hotline services for Thai nationals.