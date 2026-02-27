Thai Foreign Ministry on High Alert Amid Heightened Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring 500 citizens in Pakistan and Afghanistan as border skirmishes threaten regional stability.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed it is closely monitoring the escalating military friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging Thai nationals to avoid non-essential travel to affected areas.

Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the MFA, stated on Friday that the ministry has been tracking the recent wave of clashes with growing concern.

The Thai Embassy in Islamabad, which oversees diplomatic affairs for Afghanistan, along with the Consulate-General in Karachi, is currently conducting round-the-clock situational assessments to ensure the safety of Thai residents.

According to ministry records, there are approximately 500 Thai nationals currently residing in Pakistan, the majority of whom are long-term residents in Lahore and Karachi. In Afghanistan, five Thai nationals are presently employed by United Nations agencies.