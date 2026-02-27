Thamanat reiterates no sign of coalition deal, ready for opposition if excluded

Capt Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Chief Advisor of the Kla Tham Party, arrived at the Ministry on Friday (February 27) following a family trip to view the Northern Lights in Finland.

Emerging after a two-day silence amid intense government formation speculations, the minister was warmly greeted by reporters who had waited three days to take souvenir photos together.

Addressing the current political landscape, Thamanat clarified that no discussions have occurred with the Bhumjaithai Party since the previous week's cabinet meeting, and no contact has been made by the party.

The Kla Tham chief advisor firmly denied making any prior commitments to Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul regarding a coalition partnership, stating famously that "politics has no promises because politics only has tomorrow, no yesterday."

The future of Kla Tham, whether in the coalition or opposition, remains undecided and will not be determined by a single individual.

The party must wait for the Election Commission to endorse the MPs, after which the representatives will report to the House of Representatives together.

Only then will the executive committee convene to establish a definitive stance, including the sequence of voting for the Prime Minister versus dividing cabinet quotas.

Stressing political etiquette, Thamanat noted that the winning party must be honoured with the first opportunity to form a government.

Since Anutin stated that deals are not yet finalised, jumping left or right is inappropriate.

The chief advisor highlighted to the executive committee that Kla Tham will not approach anyone without dignity, noting that a politician without dignity should not be one.