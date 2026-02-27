Thamanat reiterates no sign of coalition deal, ready for opposition if excluded

Capt Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Chief Advisor of the Kla Tham Party, arrived at the Ministry on Friday (February 27) following a family trip to view the Northern Lights in Finland.
Emerging after a two-day silence amid intense government formation speculations, the minister was warmly greeted by reporters who had waited three days to take souvenir photos together.
Addressing the current political landscape, Thamanat clarified that no discussions have occurred with the Bhumjaithai Party since the previous week's cabinet meeting, and no contact has been made by the party.
The Kla Tham chief advisor firmly denied making any prior commitments to Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul regarding a coalition partnership, stating famously that "politics has no promises because politics only has tomorrow, no yesterday."
The future of Kla Tham, whether in the coalition or opposition, remains undecided and will not be determined by a single individual.
The party must wait for the Election Commission to endorse the MPs, after which the representatives will report to the House of Representatives together.
Only then will the executive committee convene to establish a definitive stance, including the sequence of voting for the Prime Minister versus dividing cabinet quotas.
Stressing political etiquette, Thamanat noted that the winning party must be honoured with the first opportunity to form a government.
Since Anutin stated that deals are not yet finalised, jumping left or right is inappropriate.
The chief advisor highlighted to the executive committee that Kla Tham will not approach anyone without dignity, noting that a politician without dignity should not be one.
Regardless of status, Thamanat vowed to fulfil all duties diligently, focusing on local areas if serving as a constituency MP, or taking care of the public nationwide if endorsed as a party-list MP.
When questioned about negotiation counterparts, Thamanat confirmed dealing directly with Anutin, consistent with past government formations.
Questioning the need to speak with Newin Chidchob, the minister warned that involving external figures in political deals violates the law.
While admitting uncertainty about Anutin's absolute power within Bhumjaithai, Thamanat remarked that the party has not changed pre- or post-election, adding that politics is simply like this.
Rumours suggesting nine Kla Tham MPs might act as "green cobras" to support Anutin for Prime Minister were also addressed.
Despite receiving reports of these approaches while in Finland, Thamanat expressed absolute confidence in party unity.
This confidence stems from the unwavering loyalty of 18 veteran MPs who have remained steadfast since the Palang Pracharath and Setthakij Thai parties, described as "100 per cent same blood," along with the newly elected subordinates.
Furthermore, daily conversations with former Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on confirmed unity.
Out of respect, the defection rumours were not asked about directly, but Chalermchai proactively assured that the "Friends of Chalermchai" faction remains entirely united and will not break ranks.
Regarding leaked cabinet lineups excluding Kla Tham members, Thamanat appeared momentarily stunned before dismissing the information as mere media reports.
Conditions for joining the government, or rumours that Bhumjaithai stipulated Thamanat must not hold a ministerial post, were left unanswered.
Comments on the possibility of the Pheu Thai Party taking over the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives were also declined.
However, concern was expressed for farmers if an incoming minister lacks an understanding of agriculture.
Regret was noted over modern agriculture initiatives, started under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, which lacked policy continuity and could only lay structural groundwork.
Finally, addressing a recent surge of fake social media accounts, an official announcement was made via the personal Facebook account "Thamanat Prompow."
Confirming this as the sole legitimate page, the public was urged to rely exclusively on this channel to avoid confusion caused by impostors spreading misinformation.